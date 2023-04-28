House Republicans Plan to Stop New Iran Nuclear Deal

Congressional Republicans are preparing to pass bills aimed at killing off the Biden administration's attempt to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

Sources familiar with the project told The Washington Free Beacon that six bills sponsored by the Republican Study Committee (RSC) would be rolled out starting Friday and into next week.

The bills would target Iran's military, government leaders, and financial sector, removing the Biden administration's authority to lift sanctions on Tehran unilaterally.

One measure from Rep. John James, R- Mich., would deem any agreement with Iran a formal treaty requiring congressional approval.

"Despite having bipartisan opposition in Congress and no support from our Israeli and Arab allies and partners, President [Joe] Biden has not fully shut the door on negotiating a flawed Iran nuclear deal," James told the Free Beacon.

"My legislation returns congressional accountability to the Iran nuclear negotiations and forces the administration to work with us to find a resolution to address Iran's nuclear and malign activity," he added.

Another bill from Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., would prohibit lifting terrorism sanctions unless it can be proven that an entity has ceased engaging in those activities. A third from Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., shores up sanctions on Iranian airline Mahan Air.

RSC Chair Kevin Hern of Oklahoma confirmed to the outlet that Republican Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who authored one of the measures, will serve as chief negotiator with the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Hern described the legislative blitz as a warning to President Joe Biden and his administration that Republicans have "not forgotten about the Biden administration's continuing attempts to re-enter the Iran deal."

It comes as Biden is working to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed under former President Barack Obama, which eased sanctions and provided monetary incentives for Iran's nuclear non-proliferation.

Former President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the deal in May 2018.