Trump Campaign Highlights Supportive GOP Comments

Donald Trump's campaign on Friday sent an email to supporters promoting Republicans' statements offering the former president support after a grand jury voted to indict him, but left Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' name off it, reports The Hill.

Trump on Thursday became the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Trump into a new era of legal risk and may complicate his attempts to return to the White House.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 opponent, slammed the indictment as "un-American."

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," DeSantis tweeted.

"The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent," he continued.

"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda."