Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Trump Will Gain Support From Indictment

By    |   Friday, 31 March 2023 02:53 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's indictment Thursday will move Democrat and independent voters into the former president's camp for 2024, said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

"I think [Democrats] severely underestimate what the indictment will do for public support for Donald Trump," Donalds said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"Look, if you're going to try to game plan and or game theory the Republican primaries, I think what this really does it makes a game, set, match for Donald Trump. So, move this into the fall elections next year, I think they have already done the thing that has moved a lot of independent voters, soft Republicans, even soft Democrats, the people who are tired of the 24/7 news cycle of politics, I think that moves them into the camp of President Trump as well.

"The country is not in a good shape; polling has the country on a wrong [track] – like 70% of Americans believe that the Chinese are emboldened around the globe. Joe Biden's presidency has been a disaster, but the number one goal of the Democrats is to criminally go after Donald Trump.

"He's not been in office – they continue to go after Donald Trump. This is about gross unfairness and a gross streak of unamericanism from the radical left, I think that backfires against Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2024."

Trump on Thursday became the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict Trump on charges related to hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults now-candidate Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.

Donalds said the charges were baseless.

"I want to be clear, nobody's above the law, but you have to have something," Donalds said. "There has to be some smoking gun, especially if you're going to go after somebody with the magnitude of a former president of the United States. You have to have something like a private server with classified information."

