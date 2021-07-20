House GOP Report: Biden 'Precipitated a Massive Immigration Crisis'

House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary committees on Tuesday released a staff report accusing President Joe Biden’s administration of having "precipitated a massive immigration crisis," Fox News reports.

The report claims that "the Biden Administration in its first six months have precipitated a massive immigration crisis and how Democrats have ignored repeated warnings from Republicans to the detriment of our safety, health, and the rule of law."

It goes on to say that former President Donald Trump took "bold steps" on immigration that "stemmed the flow of illegal migrants coming to the United States, the Biden Administration has not only reversed course on measures seeking to stop the influx of border crossings but has instituted permissive policies and incentivized immigration through non-legal channels. While this crisis rages on in real time, Democrats have no plan — and apparently no intention — of acting to stop the Biden border crisis."

The report adds that "immediately upon assuming office on January 20, 2021, President Biden issued a series of executive orders and agency actions to unwind the Trump Administration’s successful immigration policies on the border and in the interior. These actions, which included the halting of border barrier construction, signaled to the world that the Biden Administration would not effectively enforce U.S. immigration laws. The resulting surge of migrants on the southwest border has overwhelmed border infrastructure and personnel, leading to a security, public health, and humanitarian crisis. The resulting chaos has benefitted smugglers and cartels, while incentivizing illegal activity that puts certain vulnerable migrants — including [unaccompanied children] — at risk."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported last Friday that Border Patrol recorded over 188,000 encounters at the southwest border in June 2021, up from just over 33,000 in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and up from just over 104,000 in 2019.

The House GOP staffers conclude that "through his words, actions, and policies, President Biden has made clear that illegal immigration will be welcomed and met with little consequence, particularly where children are used as pawns by smuggling organizations and their parents. These policies created a security, humanitarian, and public health crisis on the southwest border. They have also come at a high cost to the taxpayer as the Biden Administration responds with expensive emergency measures and a haphazard reactionary approach."