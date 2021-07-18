Dick Morris: Biden's Immigration Policy 'Has Everything to Do With Politics'

The Biden administration’s two-faced immigration policy on Cuba and Mexico, “has everything to do with politics,” political strategist Dick Morris said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, the former adviser to ex President Bill Clinton said that “on the one hand, the Cubans are really overflowing now with anger at their regime.… They all want to leave, [but] the US announced … they ‘robustly’… are patrolling the Caribbean… to stop immigrants from… coming to the US from Cuba. But then, on the other hand, the [Biden Administration] absolutely opened the border in Mexico. … There’s no effort to catch anybody or deport anybody.… Over 1 million have come in since the first of the year.”

Morris said it "has a lot to do with how they vote… it has everything to do with politics.”

He stressed that “the Democrats know that a Cuban they bring in is very likely to be Republican… so the administration is hell on wheels cracking down on them. But [for] the Mexican community ,which [the Democrats] hope will vote Democrat … the [administration’s] attitude is, ‘Hey come on in.’”

Morris also harshly criticized the decision by NFL owners to play a song often referred to as the black national anthem before each game, in addition to the U.S. national anthem, calling it “a complicated cop-out" by the NFL.

He stressed that this “tokenism” gets him very annoyed, because the real issue with NFL owners ”is integrating their game. Seventy-five percent of the players are African American, but none of the owners are African American [and only] four of the coaches are African American” out of 32 teams.

Morris said that in order “to forestall demands for the real change, which is to integrate ownership and coaching - which they’re scared to death of - they can talk about this phony issue of playing the song. And that way they hope they can escape blame and liability and continue their blatant discrimination in not letting minority owners into the NFL, and not putting minority coaches into top positions, even though [African-Americans] are an overwhelming majority of the really good players.”