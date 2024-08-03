Ramaswamy to Trump, Kamala: No Identity Politics

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made an open plea to former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris not to engage in identity politics as the finish line for the general election draws nearer and more fervent.

During an appearance on Fox News this week, Ramaswamy, speaking about Harris, stated "that many Indian Americans in the United States are indeed somewhat offended by the way Kamala has suddenly cast aside the Indian American side of her identity."

"She leaned into it when she ran for office in California: big Asian American and Indian American population. So she wore that when it was convenient. She is wearing a

different identity now when it's politically convenient on a national stage," he added.

"Personally, I don't think we should be relying on these ethnic identities at all. We're actually American, and the problem is when you're Kamala Harris, and you actually do lean into your identity politics, then you open the door to that type of criticism," he said.

Ramaswamy said politicians should run on the basis of their American identity and put Americans' interests first. However, the former Republican candidate said that Harris doesn't have Americans' interests at heart.

Last week, Ramaswamy voiced similar concerns for Trump, telling Fox News's Laura Ingraham that the Republican nominee should be weary of waging "micro attacks" against Harris.

Because Harris "has made identity politics a core part of her personality," Trump should tread carefully to "attack her personally," Ramaswamy said. But, he noted, Harris has invited "that type of criticism" because she leans into "identity politics."