RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: 'Massive Shifts' in Minority Vote

Former President Donald Trump's outreach to minority voters and willingness to take tough questions is starting to pay off, according to Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley on Newsmax.

"I think it's terribly important that we have a former president who has done events in the Bronx, in downtown Philadelphia," Whatley told "Newsline." "He has been to Detroit, then he goes to this [National Association of Black Journalists] event in Chicago and takes the tough questions. You have to ask yourself, where was Kamala Harris? If there was ever an event for her, this would have been it and she was not there.

"She will not talk to the press. She will not take any tough questions. Donald Trump is communicating directly to every American. He's reaching out to every single community. And I think it's going to pay off.

"We are starting to see already massive shifts in Hispanic voters and Black voters and Asian American voters that are coming from the Democratic Party and supporting Donald Trump 20 points higher than they did back in 2020, because he is listening to them and cares about the issues that they care about," he added.

When asked why the national conversation pivots so often to the topic of race, Whatley said it is because "that's what the Democratic Party wants to talk about" and "that's what Kamala Harris wants to talk about."

"What Donald Trump wants to talk about is how to make America better for every American family," Whatley said. "How are we going to lift this economy up so that it can lift every family up? How are we going to protect our southern border? How are we going to shut down this immigrant invasion that we have seen coming across into Texas and Arizona?

"What is it that we're going to do on the world stage? Under Donald Trump, China was in check, Russia was in check, and we didn't have the attacks in the Middle East that we're watching right now. The whole Middle East is really on fire. So, we want to get back to a strong America. I think the entire country does and those are the issues that the voters care about. So, that's what we're going to continue to talk about."