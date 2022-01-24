Book: Bidens Reaped $31M in Chinese Communist Business Dealings

A new book claims the Biden family earned $31 million from five deals involving people with direct ties to Chinese intelligence.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, partnered with multiple financiers with direct ties to the Chinese spy network, according to Peter Schweizer’s "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win," published by Harper-Collins and scheduled to be released Tuesday.

The dealings occurred during and after Joe Biden’s time as vice president, and included the former head of China's ministry of state security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment.

The book says some of those relationships remain intact, Breitbart reported.

The Chinese communists saw a financial relationship with the Bidens as an opening for "elite capture." Hunter Biden got meetings and major deals with people in the highest levels of Chinese government and financial institutions, and in return the Chinese would leverage the Bidens’ power for their interests, the book says.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China have been scrutinized after the New York Post in October 2020 revealed that a laptop left at a repair shop contained a trove of emails detailing controversial foreign business dealings.

On Friday, Rep. James Comer, the leading Republican on the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax that it was important that the National Archives release any information about Hunter Biden's alleged involvement in the sale of an African cobalt mine to a Chinese company in 2016, as a matter of national security.

Fox Business obtained emails showing Hunter Biden and a former top Biden aide invested in a company with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Also, a Chinese mogul reportedly gave Hunter Biden an expensive gem and offered $30 million in a bid to seal a deal with a Chinese-government-linked energy consortium to expand its business around the world, according to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine’s book, "Laptop from Hell."

In his book, Schweizer says a tycoon named Che Feng, dubbed "the super chairman," is a central figure in Hunter Biden’s dealings.

Che has been described in Western media as "a shadowy and discreet investor," whose business partner was the vice minister of state security, Breitbart reported.

"The hazard of a Chinese businessman with close ties to the top ranks of Beijing's spy agency conducting financial transactions with the son of the U.S. vice president cannot be overstated," Schweizer writes in his book. "How this did not set off national security or ethics alarm bells in Washington is a wonder in itself."

Schweizer is president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute.