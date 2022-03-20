Author Peter Schweitzer: 'Flashpoints' in Hunter Biden Scandal Include Ukraine, Russia, China

Writer Peter Schweizer on Sunday said the “three big flashpoints” in U.S. foreign policy were at the center of the scandal uncovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the “Red Handed” author said he went through the laptop and uncovered $31 million in business deals allegedly with officials of China, Russia and Ukraine among other countries while Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, was serving as vice president.

“The three big flashpoints in American foreign policy today, Ukraine, Russia and China, to Biden's family has received funds, millions of dollars, in some cases and tens of millions of dollars from powerful individuals connected to the government in each of those countries,” Schweizer said.

“Joe Biden was a recipient and beneficiary of those funds. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden had intermingled finances and Hunter Biden was paying for repairs on his home, monthly bills.”

“This is a story that goes straight to the president and each of these countries, particularly China, have a policy of using commercial ties, financial ties as leverage over foreign elites and they clearly have that in this case with Joe Biden,” Schweizer charged.

According to Schweizer, there were $31 million in deals outlined on the laptop.

“There are e-mails in which foreign nationals are saying, ‘I just acquired $5 million into your account’ with confirmed receipts, so it's clear in black-and-white,” Schweizer said.

“But it's important to point out in the case of China the $31 million came from for Chinese businessmen, each one with links to the highest level of Chinese intelligence,” he said.

Schweizer added he feels it’s important “that people realize how the media has failed them.”

“I would argue this is the most important story when it comes to corruption in Washington D.C.,” he asserted.

The New York Post was the first newspaper to uncover the scandal. The New York Times has reported a grand jury into the matter is underway.

Schweizer said the business deal allegedly induced a $3.5 million check from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow,” alleging a grand jury has been meeting on the issue since 2018.

“They were suspended during COVID during healthcare protocols,” he said. “It's back up and running and it's very clear that when it comes to the issues related to the tax evasion and money laundering and the other issues wrapped up with it, they are extremely concerned Hunter Biden's going to be indicted,” he asserted.

And, Schweizer alleged, the FBI “knew it all the time” during impeachment efforts against former President Donald Trump “and that deserves investigation as well.”