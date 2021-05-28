Hunter Biden Reportedly Boasted About Smoking Crack With Ex-Mayor Marion Barry

Hunter Biden reportedly bragged about smoking crack with late Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

According to the Daily Mail, the boast came in a January 2019 call to an unidentified friend that was recorded and found on Hunter's infamous laptop. The son of President Joe Biden is reportedly heard saying: "I actually smoked crack with Marion Barry. I swear to f****** God."

The Daily Mail said Hunter Biden noted the crack usage came when he was a college student. Biden graduated with his bachelors at Georgetown University in 1992 and, based on the recorded comments, the alleged incident occurred in 1990.

His recorded call was saved on the laptop he allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop, according to the Daily Mail. During the call, he reportedly chided his friend for being "racist" by suggesting Martin Luther King used cocaine.

The Daily Mail said Hunter Biden then confessed his drug usage with Barry after the friend brought up the former D.C. mayor.

"That was in Georgetown," Hunter Biden reportedly said. "And he used to go to a place right next to [local bar] The Guards. And I was a sophomore I guess, I was a junior when that happened.

"But he used to come there and drink like late, late. And I would be there, and he would go to the bathroom."

Barry was tried, convicted, and later imprisoned in 1991 after a videotape from his 1990 arrest by FBI agents showed him smoking crack cocaine in a Washington hotel.

But Hunter Biden’s revelation of smoking crack during college is not consistent with his own claim in his recent memoir, "Beautiful Things." In the book, he wrote that his arrest for cocaine possession when he was 18 had "scared him straight'" until after he finished college, according to the Daily Mail.

Biden has said the laptop at the center of last year's controversy involving President Joe Biden and a Ukraine energy company "absolutely" could be his.

He was asked "yes or no" if the MacBook Pro dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 was his, during an interview with CBS's "Sunday Morning" last month.

"I really don't know what the answer is, that's the truthful answer," Biden said. "I have no idea."

Asked if the laptop could have belonged to him, he replied: "Absolutely."

The water-damaged MacBook Pro was dropped off for repair at a Delaware computer shop in April 2019, but the individual who dropped it off never returned to pick it up.

The laptop, which bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, was seized by the FBI in December 2019.