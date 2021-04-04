Hunter Biden Says He Picked for Crack off Dirty Carpets

Hunter Biden, sharing stories of the depths of his drug addictions, told CBS "This Morning" on Sunday he used to pick through the carpet for crack cocaine remnants to smoke.

"I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine," Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, who has been embroiled in questions about his laptops, told correspondent Tracy Smith. "I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone, anyone that you know.

"I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka, exclusive, throughout that entire time."

Hunter was emotional at the end of the interview, saying "I'm a Biden; I cry too much," and claiming his he and his father speak every night as they have for years.

"We talk at least every night," he said. "By the way, not only does he talk to me every night; he calls every one of my daughters and he talks to each one of them every day. And I know that he talks to me, and I know that he talks to my sister."

Hunter Biden also detailed a surprise trip during his father's vice presidency in which he "ditched" Secret Service to stop by his apartment when he was worried about his son's drug and alcohol abuse.

"He came to my apartment one time, and this was when he was still in office as vice president, and so he kinda ditched his Secret Service, figured out a way to get over to the house," Hunter Biden told Smith.

"And I said, 'What are you doin' here?' He said, 'Honey, what are you doing?' I said, 'Dad, I'm fine.' He said, 'You're not fine.'"

Hunter Biden admitted he checked into rehab only to have a relapse into abuse and addiction, saying he nearly was another son his father would have lost. President Biden's older son Beau died of brain cancer at the age of 46.

Hunter Biden faced personal, public, and media scrutiny for having a relationship with his later brother's widow, which ultimately did not last.