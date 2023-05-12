Report: Lawyers for Hunter Biden, Ex-Wife Aware of $1M Romanian Deal

Divorce lawyers for Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, knew about a $1 million business deal the then-second son struck with a corrupt Romanian oligarch, according to emails reviewed by the New York Post.

"On the disclosures, help me understand why it is taking so long to get this basic information. Hunter's office confirmed to Kathleen a deposit of more than $120,000 into Hunter's TD account, as funds from the 'Romania deal,'" Rebekah Sullivan wrote to Hunter's representative, Sarah Mancinelli, on Dec. 15, 2016.

"There is no reason to continue to delay providing us the TD account statements and all expenses since the end of the last statement," she added. "If there is a reasonable explanation for why those funds are not being used to pay the family's pressing expenses, that reason should be shared with us immediately. Otherwise, please immediately provide Kathleen with half of this deposit."

The report comes two days after House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., alleged that members of Joe Biden's family, including Hunter Biden, received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania, including when Joe Biden was vice president.

Bank records obtained by the committee show that Gabriel Popoviciu, a Romanian for whom Hunter Biden was doing legal consulting, started sending money to Rob Walker, a business associate of Hunter's.

Popoviciu sent Walker more than $3 million from November 2015 to May 2017. Walker wired approximately $1 million in several installments to Hunter Biden, his business associate James Gillian, and Hallie Biden, the widow of the president's oldest son.

Popoviciu was convicted in 2016 on corruption charges.

Abbe Lowell, counsel for Hunter Biden, said in a statement, "Today's so-called 'revelations' are retread, repackaged misstatements of perfectly proper meetings and business by private citizens.

"Instead of redoing old investigations that found no evidence of wronging by Mr. Biden, Rep. Comer should do the same examination of the many entities of former President Trump and his family members."