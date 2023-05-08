White House Bars NY Post From Biden Event

The White House prevented the New York Post from attending President Joe Biden's press briefing on Monday as potential charges against his son, Hunter Biden, loom.

In an email, Biden administration officials informed the Post that it could not field any reporters at the undisclosed location, which features the set of a fake White House and about 50 theater-style seats for attendees.

"We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available."

Around 20 of the 50 seats were empty Monday, and the president ultimately took no shouted questions.

The Biden circle and the Post have a history of butting heads, including then-campaign adviser Antony Blinken's alleged role in crafting a letter signed by top U.S. intelligence officials discrediting the paper's Hunter Biden laptop story.

In the years since the Post published the groundbreaking story, House Republicans have set their sights on investigating Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and have uncovered a trove of questionable associations.

"Of course, the president continues to not tell the truth and say he didn't know anything about his son's business dealings," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" last week.

"We believe there were many other people, both in the Obama administration and in the current Biden administration, that Hunter was in constant communication with, that he was helping to bring in on his influence-peddling scheme," the Kentucky Republican added.

It comes as federal prosecutors prepare to decide on indicting Hunter Biden for failing to report all his income to the Internal Revenue Service and lying about his drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.