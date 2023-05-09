Hunter Biden's Former Associate Encouraged to Speak Out

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's friend and business associate, was due in a Lower Manhattan court Tuesday to appeal his 2018 securities fraud conviction and avoid his subsequent jail sentence, possibly by revealing damaging information on Biden and the Biden family.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reported Sunday that Archer's friends are urging him to avoid jail by using his inside information on his former business associate and "best friend" while the Department of Justice is investigating Biden.

According to Devine's column, Archer was "thrown him under the bus" by the Bidens, and President Joe Biden is not likely to swoop in with a pardon at the last minute to keep Archer from serving his sentence.

Archer was convicted in 2018 for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and other investors out of tens of millions of dollars in a bond-selling scheme, according to the DOJ.

During the trial, evidence showed Archer and others lied and misrepresented the sale of more than $60 million in bonds issued from the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation, a Native American tribal entity, to clients of an asset-management firm controlled by other defendants, the DOJ said in a press release from February 2022.

Because the bonds were "illiquid," the clients could not redeem or sell them while Archer and his associates split the sale proceeds, using them on business and personal interests, the DOJ said.

Federal Court Judge Ronnie Abrams sentenced Archer to a year and a day in prison on Feb. 28, 2022.

While the case does not involve the Bidens, Archer co-founded and served as a top executive in the several "Rosemont" companies Hunter Biden used for his various business dealings, and then served with Hunter Biden on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014, the Daily Mail reported.

Archer will appear before Appeals Court Judge Richard Sullivan and Judge William Nardini, appointees of former President Donald Trump, and Judge Myrna Perez, a 2021 Biden appointee, the Washington Examiner reported.

A joint 2020 report by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions the actions of Archer while Joe Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama.

"On April 16, 2014, Vice President Biden met with his son's business partner, Devon Archer, at the White House," the report said. "Five days later, Vice President Biden visited Ukraine, and he soon after was described in the press as the 'public face of the administration's handling of Ukraine.' The day after his visit, on April 22, Archer joined the board of Burisma."