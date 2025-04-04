WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hud | scott turner | immigration | sanctuary cities | kristi noem | dhs | donald trump

HUD Moves to Cut Public Housing Funds for 'Sanctuary' Areas

Friday, 04 April 2025 07:21 PM EDT

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is stepping up its efforts to implement President Donald Trump's executive order on ending taxpayer subsidies for "sanctuary" policies.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner is expected to send a letter to every public housing authority and grantee at the department's Office of Public and Indian Housing outlining the changes, the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

"Recently, I directed HUD senior leadership to review our programs and institute mechanisms that can ensure that HUD programs are compliant with President Trump's Executive Order," Turner wrote in the letter, dated Friday.

"For example, going forward, grant agreements will include language that will require compliance with Executive Order 14218, and the Department will take steps to ensure that Federal resources are not used to support 'sanctuary' policies of State and local jurisdictions that actively prevent federal authorities from deporting illegal aliens.

"I am excited to work with our grantees and other stakeholders to implement this Executive Order and enforce the law so that HUD programs are used for the benefit of the American people."

A senior HUD official told the Examiner that Turner isn't specifically targeting states or local governments that have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants, adding such governments will get a chance to comply with the new guidance to retain access to public housing funds.

"Federal public benefits cannot be used for illegal aliens," the aide said.

Effective May 25, nonpermanent residents, including asylum-seekers, people with pending refugee status, and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients, will no longer be eligible for Federal Housing Administration Mortgages, Turner announced last month.

He and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also launched an interagency partnership to monitor public housing programs and "ensure taxpayer-funded housing programs are not used to harbor or benefit illegal aliens."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 04 April 2025 07:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

