'DEI Is Dead at HUD' as HUD Cancels $4M in Contracts

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has canceled $4 million in DEI contracts, declaring the initiatives wasteful and part of a broader effort to cut unnecessary spending, Breitbart reported.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Thursday that it had terminated $4 million in contracts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The decision was made after an internal review by the agency's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force established to identify and eliminate wasteful spending.

According to a press release from HUD, the canceled contracts were related to "DEI culture transformation," which included "outward mindset training, and diversity and inclusion research subscription services."

HUD Secretary Scott Turner, who was confirmed to lead the department on Feb. 5, has prioritized cost-cutting. Since launching the DOGE task force, Turner has identified $260 million in savings across the agency.

"It is inexcusable the American taxpayer was footing the bill for the promotion of DEI propaganda," Turner said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. "Not only was this costing millions of taxpayer dollars, but it was also wasting valuable time that should have been used to better serve individuals and families in rural, tribal, and urban communities."

Turner, a former NFL player and Texas state representative, clarified his DEI policy stance. "DEI is dead at HUD," he added.

The announcement follows another major financial revelation from the department.

DOGE recently reported that $1.9 billion in HUD funds had been "misplaced" under the Biden administration due to what it described as a "broken process."

"$1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process," DOGE stated in a Feb. 14 post on X. The post included screenshots of receipts and financial records.

According to DOGE, the funds had been earmarked for financial services administration but were "no longer needed." The department worked with the Treasury to de-obligate the funds, making them available for other uses.

The financial oversight efforts at HUD reflect a broader push by conservatives to roll back DEI initiatives in government and corporate settings.

Turner's leadership signals a shift in HUD's priorities, focusing on financial efficiency rather than diversity programs.