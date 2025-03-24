Scott Turner to Newsmax: HUD for Americans Only

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner told Newsmax that the Trump administration took steps Monday to put an end to HUD-funded housing benefiting illegal migrants.

Turner, along with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, signed the "American Housing Programs for American Citizens" Memorandum of Understanding to end the wasteful misappropriation of taxpayer dollars to benefit illegals instead of American citizens, according to a release.

"Secretary Noem and I partnered to sign an MOU to ensure that American taxpayer dollars, in particular when it comes to HUD-funded housing, goes to the American people," Turner said in an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"The Biden administration had terrible immigration policies, border secure policies. And so because of that, they were prioritizing illegal aliens over the American people. And so today,, we put a stop to that to make sure that the American people are first, our first and only priority, and that illegal aliens will not be funded to live in HUD-funded housing," he added.

Turner told Kelly that it's unclear how many illegals are receiving subsidies to stay in HUD-funded housing. But that will soon change, he said.

"And so part of the MOU that we signed today will ensure that we know by data personnel who's legal, who's not. And so now we'll know who's living in our HUD-funded facilities," he said.

