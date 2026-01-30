House Republicans' Campaign Arm Raised $24.3M to Wrap Up 2025

House Republicans' campaign arm raised $24.3 million in the final quarter of 2025, finishing the year with $117.2 million raised overall.

The fundraising haul by the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee surpassed every recent off-year total except for 2021, when Democrats held unified control of Washington, according to figures obtained by Axios, the outlet reported on Friday.

The NRCC brought in $13.7 million in December alone and ended the year with $50.7 million cash on hand, underscoring strong momentum heading into the 2026 midterm election cycle.

The Democrats' House campaign arm has not yet released its fourth-quarter fundraising figures.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee outraised the NRCC in the third quarter, pulling in $26.2 million compared with Republicans' $24 million.

Republicans outraised Democrats in September, collecting $14 million to Democrats' $11.5 million.

In October, the NRCC posted its first six-figure year-to-date fundraising advantage over Democrats in an off-year since 2015.

Year-end reports covering the period from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 are expected to show which party was better able to capitalize financially during the record-breaking government shutdown late last year.

"House Republicans are entering 2026 with undeniable momentum and smashing fundraising records," Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., the NRCC chairman, said in a statement.

He added that the committee is building resources to expand the GOP majority and win elections in November.

Democrats pushed back on the significance of the fundraising numbers.

"No amount of money can rescue this hopeless, directionless, and extreme House Republican majority," DCCC spokesperson Justin Chermol said.