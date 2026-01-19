Michael Whatley to Newsmax: GOP Will Win 2026 Midterms

Michael Whatley, former Republican National Committee chair, and current GOP Senate candidate in North Carolina, strongly disputed predictions of Democrat gains in the 2026 midterm elections during a Monday interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He said that Republicans remain on track to hold and possibly expand their congressional power.

Veteran Democrat strategist James Carville earlier predicted what he called a "wipeout" for Republicans, suggesting Democrats could pick up at least 25 House seats and possibly as many as 45, and even retake the Senate.

Carville's forecast has drawn widespread attention as political analysts debate the landscape for the fall elections, but Whatley dismissed that outlook, saying Republicans are in tune with voter priorities and poised for success.

"We're going to win in the midterms. We're going to be successful," Whatley said, crediting the GOP's focus on border security, economic opportunity, and national respect — themes he said resonate with the electorate.

"What the Democrats are offering — open borders, inflationary spending, and a weak America — is not what the American people want," he said.

Whatley, now a Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, said Republicans must stay focused on voter concerns to maintain control of both the House and Senate.

He called for solutions that create jobs, raise wages, lower prices and secure communities, saying that message will drive GOP success in November.

Political forecasters have painted a competitive national picture. Independent models and poll aggregators show Democrats with an edge in the House, while the Senate map currently favors Republicans but remains in play.

Democrats need a net gain of four Senate seats to secure control, a difficult path given the majority of vulnerable seats are held by Democrats, but not impossible, according to analysts.

On the election, President Donald Trump, now in his second term, sparked controversy in a separate Reuters interview last week by joking that "we shouldn't even have an election" given what he described as his administration's accomplishments, a remark that prompted criticism from political opponents.

In his interview, Whatley took a different tone, emphasizing concrete policy wins.

He credited the administration with lowering inflation and gas prices, creating jobs and enhancing national security — accomplishments he said demonstrate the strength of Republican governance and lay the groundwork for midterm success.

Still, recent reporting underscores uncertainty for the GOP. An AP analysis shows more than 10% of House members have already announced they won't seek reelection, creating a historically high number of open seats that could swing either way.

Whatley's own Senate race highlights the broader stakes.

He is challenging former Gov. Roy Cooper for the open North Carolina seat left by retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, with Trump's backing and fundraising support helping propel his campaign.

The North Carolina contest is seen as one of the most closely watched and expensive in the nation.

Democrats, meanwhile, are targeting other competitive Senate races nationwide, including in states like Michigan and Georgia, where retirements and tight margins could boost their chances of flipping control.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com