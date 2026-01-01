Gruters: RNC 'Well Positioned' for 2026 Elections

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said the GOP is heading into 2026 with momentum, strong fundraising, and a message that is resonating with voters. He said the party is well positioned for the next election cycle.

In a statement welcoming the New Year, Gruters said Americans are already seeing tangible benefits from President Donald Trump's return to the White House, setting the stage for a strong election cycle ahead.

"As we welcome 2026, Americans are entering the New Year with renewed optimism," Gruters said.

"After President Trump's first year back in office, families are feeling real relief — gas prices are down, food costs are easing, and hardworking Americans are keeping more of what they earn."

Gruters framed the GOP message around kitchen-table economics, citing easing cost pressures as evidence that Trump's policies are working.

He also mentioned the party's financial position, a vital element of winning elections.

"With a growing war chest thanks to the leadership of Vice President [JD] Vance as finance chair, the RNC is well positioned for the year ahead," he said.

That "war chest" matters.

Midterm cycles are expensive, brutal, and unforgiving. National committees that fall behind early rarely catch up.

Gruters also tied the party's prospects directly to Trump's agenda.

"President Trump is delivering on his promises, and the best is yet to come," he said.