Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | house | midterms | joe biden | approval | polling

Polling: Biden Approval Underwater in 7 Battleground House Districts

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 September 2021 12:05 PM

President Joe Biden's approval rating is underwater in seven battleground congressional districts that Democrats are defending – and House Republicans are targeting – in next year's midterms, a GOP-aligned polling group found.

The Remington Research Group polling for the American Action Network showed Biden's net approval ranging from minus 4% to minus 12%, for an average of minus 7%.

The poll showed Biden had an average 44% job approval in the seven districts compared with an average 51% disapproval in districts that span six states: California, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, and Washington.

In a breakdown of the districts, the polling shows:

— In California's 10th Congressional District, where Rep. Josh Harder is defending his seat, Biden’s job approval is 44% with 51% disapproving.

— In Florida's 7th District, held by Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Biden's approval is 46% versus 49% who disapprove.

— In Iowa's 3rd District, represented by Rep. Cynthia Axne, 43% approve and 51% disapprove.

— In Michigan's 8th District, held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, 42% approve and 54% disapprove.

— In Michigan's 11th District, represented by Rep. Haley Stevens, Biden’s approval is 45%, 51% disapproval.

— In Virginia's 2nd District, where Rep. Elaine Luria is running for reelection, Biden's approval is 46%, with 50% disapproving.

— In Washington's 8th District, represented by Rep. Kim Schrier, Biden's approval is 46% compared with 50% disapproval.

The sagging approval numbers are a red flag for Democrats as the midterm election year approaches.

According to The Hill, Republicans likely will need to flip only about half a dozen House seats to regain control of the lower chamber next year — and are expected to get a boost from the decennial redistricting process that will give the GOP control in state.

The polling also found a generic GOP challenger leads a Democrat in those districts:

— In California's 10th District, a GOP candidate scored 49% support while a Democrat candidate notched 42%.

— In both Michigan's 8th District and Iowa's 3rd District, a generic GOP candidate beat the Democrat by 9 points.

—In both Florida's 7th District and Virginia's 2nd District, a generic Republican led by 3 points. 

The margin of error for polls surveying 800 likely 2022 general election voters was 3.2 percentage points in each of the seven districts.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
369
2021-05-07
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
