Trump Defeats Biden in 2024 Election Poll

Former President Donald Trump defeats President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch of last year's election, Emerson College polling showed.

Trump was favored by 47% of respondents, while 46% chose Biden, in the Emerson poll results.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election after narrowly beating Trump in several battleground states.

The Emerson poll found that Biden's overall approval rating dropped from 49% in February to 46%, with 47% disapproving and 7% undecided.

The poll was conducted during and immediately after the final U.S. service members left Afghanistan in Biden's disastrous military withdrawal that led to the Taliban taking control of the country.

Both Trump and Biden are the preferred candidates for their respective party in 2024.

A whopping 67% of Republicans said they would vote for Trump in the GOP primary while 10% said they would prefer another candidate. If Trump doesn't run, 32% said they would vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and 24% chose former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Emerson Poll showed that Biden is stronger against DeSantis, with a 48% to 36% edge.

In a hypothetical scenario in which former GOP presidential nominee Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was listed as a potential nominee, Biden received 42%, Romney 23%, and 29% indicated they would vote for someone else.

"Historically, this data reminds me of 1912 when Teddy Roosevelt failed to win the Republican nomination from then-President Taft and created a third party dooming the Republican chances against Woodrow Wilson," said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling,

"This data suggests that Republicans want either Trump or a Trumpian candidate to be their nominee, or half of them may split from the party."

Among Democrats, 60% said they wanted Biden to be the presidential nominee and 39% said they would rather it be someone else.

The Emerson Poll showed that enthusiasm for next year's midterm elections was low, with only 69% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats saying they likely will vote.

The poll also found that 68% of respondents said the U.S. lost the war in Afghanistan. Half of the respondents think the U.S. should not recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, while 21% support the action, and 30% were unsure.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showed 51% of Americans disapproved of Biden's job amid the swift Taliban takeover and the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Emerson Poll was conducted August 30 to Sept. 1