Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Trump Won't Make McCain's Mistakes

Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin, still in ranked-choice voting purgatory in Alaska's uncalled House race, does not know the direction former President Donald Trump will go with his VP pick this go around, but she does know what he will not do.

He will not make the mistake of her former running mate, the late John McCain and his advisers did, Palin told Wednesday night's "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Newsmax.

"Trump's going to do what Trump's going to do," Palin told guest host Carl Higbie when asked her to handicap the candidates for Trump's next running mate. "He's not going check a bunch of boxes like probably Sen. McCain's campaign did — Steve Schmidt and those yahoos who thought that they knew me better than I know myself — and check some boxes, thinking that they could control a candidate.

"Trump isn't like that, and that's refreshing. It's good. It's why he doesn't like to be called a politician, because, really, he's not a politician."

Before the 2024 presidential campaign, Republicans need to be warned about the stacking the deck scheme of ranked-choice voting, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., funding Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski's campaign to ultimately turn around and back the Democrat against Republican House candidates in Alaska, said Palin, who called Murkowski a Republican in name only.

"I am so glad that you're aware of what's going on up here with this new ranked-choice voting and Sen. McConnell taking GOP donations and handing them to Lisa Murkowski, you know the consummate RINO, so that Lisa Murkowski could use those GOP funds to defeat people like me and others in races," Palin said. "In fact, Lisa Murkowski endorsed — instead of me in the congressional race — endorsed the Democrat.

"So it baffles me that Sen. McConnell was just reelected in the leadership role."

A few rogue anti-Trump Republicans are the only true threats to the GOP, according to Palin.

"There isn't so much infighting within the ranks of the GOP — no, it's just leadership — those who are obsessed with partisanship, power plays and titles and money and control," she continued. "There aren't that many of them. But they are controlling. I've been butting heads with them for 30 years now that I've been involved in politics. I see it all the time. I see that in my congressional race.

"What President Trump needs to be careful with — and I'm so thankful that he's running — he needs to be careful of the shenanigans that will go on between now and when the vote is taken for POTUS, with ranked choice voting and it's spreading across the country. It's not just here in Alaska now, but President Trump can't get the electoral votes even up here in Alaska if ranked-choice voting is adopted and is a given throughout states, and if it stays in Alaska."

The anti-Trump forces cannot win, because conservative Americans will lose under ranked-choice voting scams, Palin warned.

"My mission is to get rid of it up here in Alaska, because the GOP establishment in Alaska and elsewhere — again it's not that many of them — they essentially choose who they want as the nominee and they don't like President Trump, I'll be honest with you," Palin said. "Behind closed doors they don't want Trump so they will put up other Republicans, or RINOs, or Democrat plants — as I just saw in my own race — to go head to head with Trump because ranked-choice voting eliminates primaries. So it's a free for all. It's unconstitutional, too. It's not one man, one vote."

Palin's House race remains stuck in ranked-choice vote counting, one of just seven Houses still to close to call, according to Newsmax midterm election projections.

"So President Trump was up here in a rally, Carl, and he explained to the audience, you know, even in this congressional race, he said, 'Your fourth-most popular candidate can actually win this thing; it doesn't matter how many first-place votes you get; with ranked-choice voting, you're gunning for the second- and third-place rankings that other candidates get,'" Palin lamented. "It's complicated. It's convoluted and the way that the GOP machine works, like Sen. McConnell and his ilk, even Trump cannot get, in the deep, deep red state of Alaska, cannot get those electoral votes.

"So we have to make sure there are no shenanigans going on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!