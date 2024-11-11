GOP Rep. Ken Calvert Closes in on Reelection

Incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., is not only closing in on reelection in the state's 41st Congressional District, but his official call victory could be the one that hands Republicans the majority.

The race remains too close to call, along with the House GOP hopes to retain the majority, but Calvert, 71, a long-standing GOP House member, holds nearly a 3-point lead (51.4%-48.6%) with 20% of the estimated vote left to count, according to the latest tallies.

Former federal prosecutor Will Rollins needs almost 8,000 votes to catch the incumbent and stem the official majority from being handed to the GOP.

California continues to be the key holdup to determining the balance of power in the House.

Of the seven California seats left to call (Districts 9, 13, 21, 27, 41, 45, and 47), Republicans lead in three (Districts 13, 41, and 45). Democrats are leading with George Whitesides in District 27, which would potentially flip a seat from Republicans.

After Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceded her seat Sunday to Republican Colorado State Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call, Republicans are just one more seat away from 218 to retain the majority.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races too close to call nationwide, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats to just a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a slim House majority that Republicans would hold a five-seat edge of 220-215.