GOP Projected to Hold House With 220-215 Majority

With Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., conceding her seat Sunday to Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans in a race that had remained too close to call, Republicans are one seat from the required 218 to retain the majority.

Republicans lead in five of the remaining nine races that are too close to call, according to the latest vote tallies.

Decision Desk HQ, without having officially called the House majority, gives Republicans an 80.5% chance to officially secure at least 218 seats and a 19.5% chance for Democrats. Current projections forecast a slim House majority that Republicans would hold a five-seat edge 220-215.

California, a mass mail-in ballot state, continues to be the hey holdup to determining the balance of power in the House.

State-by-state breakdown of the remaining races:

California (seven seats): Districts 9, 13, 21, 27, 41, 45, and 47. Republicans lead in three (Districts 13, 41, and 45). Democrats are leading with George Whitesides in District 27, which would potentially flip a seat from Republicans.

Alaska (1 seat): District 1, where Republican Nick Begich leads incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, in a ranked-choice voting state that would flip a seat to the GOP.

Arizona (1 seat): Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., leads Democrat Kirsten Engel by around 2,000 votes with an estimated 9% of the vote remaining to be counted.