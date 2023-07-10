×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | gop | tom emmer | fundraising | 2024 election

House GOP Whip Reports Donation Haul

By    |   Monday, 10 July 2023 04:37 PM EDT

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., reported this week that he amassed a whopping $5.3 million this year, almost half of which was transferred to help House Republicans.

Emmer raised $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $3.1 million during the second, according to the Washington Examiner.

"The work necessary to deliver on the promises we made to the American people never stops," Emmer said in a statement. "I want to thank all our donors who contributed to the cause this quarter as we build momentum for 2024. House Republicans will expand our majority this cycle and continue delivering common-sense solutions for all Americans."

Emmer's office notes that he also sent over $2 million of that total to the National Republican Congressional Committee and a further $300,000 to other Republican incumbents and candidates in 2024.

The NRCC reported in May that it raised $7.8 million for the period, putting it ahead of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., reported this week that he amassed a whopping $5.3 million this year, almost half of which was transferred to help House Republicans. Emmer raised $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $3.1 million during the second,...
house, gop, tom emmer, fundraising, 2024 election
160
2023-37-10
Monday, 10 July 2023 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved