House GOP Whip Reports Donation Haul

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., reported this week that he amassed a whopping $5.3 million this year, almost half of which was transferred to help House Republicans.

Emmer raised $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $3.1 million during the second, according to the Washington Examiner.

"The work necessary to deliver on the promises we made to the American people never stops," Emmer said in a statement. "I want to thank all our donors who contributed to the cause this quarter as we build momentum for 2024. House Republicans will expand our majority this cycle and continue delivering common-sense solutions for all Americans."

Emmer's office notes that he also sent over $2 million of that total to the National Republican Congressional Committee and a further $300,000 to other Republican incumbents and candidates in 2024.

The NRCC reported in May that it raised $7.8 million for the period, putting it ahead of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.