GOP Whip Emmer: Default Now on Hands of Senate Dems, Biden

House GOP Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., says the House has done its job to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debts for the first time, but now it is up to Democrats in the Senate and President Joe Biden to do theirs.

Emmer told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday he "can" only guarantee the U.S. will not default, "assuming our president and the Schumer Senate recognize the gravity of the problem."

Thus far, they have not and have sought to pin potential debt default on Republicans, but the House GOP leaders have the path forward, while Democrats do not, Emmer reminded.

Biden is vowing to reject the House GOP authority in determined the parameters of raising the debt limit, and Democrats are only backing a clean bill raising of the debt limit without any reduction on spending.

The Democrat-held Senate is likely to block it anyway.

The House GOP passed a bill to raise the debt limit until May 2024 along with $4.5 trillion in spending cuts.

"We have passed a debt-ceiling solution," Emmer told CNN. "We will not, House Republicans will not allow America to default on its debt, we showed that last week.

"The solution is in the Senate right now."

The U.S. is projected to run out of on-hand cash to function as soon as June, potentially putting the U.S. on the verge of defaulting on its debt for the first time in history.

Republicans say Democrats' massive spending agenda has caused the potential domestic and international economic crisis looming.

