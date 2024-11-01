Cook Political Report: House Still a 'Toss Up'

The House majority is a "toss up" with just four days before the election, according to The Cook Political Report's final projections.

The Senate, though, will likely go to Republicans, with the nonpartisan group projecting a GOP gain of two to five seats.

Six House races were shifted to Democrats Friday and two to the GOP as the election handicapper moved Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito's race in New York's 4th Congressional District and Republican Rep. Don Bacon's race in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District from "toss up" to "lean Democrat."

Democrat Rep. Andrea Salinas' reelection bid in Oregon's 6th Congressional District and Democrat Rep. Angie Craig's race in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District shifted from "lean Democrat" to "likely Democrat" while the race for Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District moved from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican."

In New Hampshire, Democrat Maggie Goodlander's race in the 2nd Congressional District went from "likely Democrat" to "solid Democrat."

Two seats were moved in favor of Republicans, including Michigan's 7th Congressional District race and Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

Republicans hold 221 seats to Democrats' 214 in the House, and 22 seats are in the Cook Political Report's "toss up" column.

Democrats are favored in 205 seats, while Republicans are favored in 208.