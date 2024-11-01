House Dems Flood Airwaves in Run to Election Day

In their quest to retake the majority, House Democrats are taking to the airwaves.

In 22 of the 25 toss-up House races, Democrats outspent Republicans on the airwaves in October, according to AdImpact.

Democrats have spent $35 million more on ads in the past month than Republicans, $173 million to $138 million, AdImpact reported.

In Washington's 3rd District, groups backing Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez spent $4.1 million more on ads than pro-Joe Kent groups, Punchbowl reported. Organizations backing Democrat Eugene Vindman outspent supporters of Republican Derrick Anderson by $3.8 million in Virginia's 7th District, according to Punchbowl.

In New York, Democrats are running $3 million more in ads supporting challengers to incumbent Republicans Anthony D'Esposito and Marc Molinaro, Punchbowl said.

Overall, in 15 of the 25 toss-up races, Democrats enjoy a spending lead of $1 million or more, Punchbowl said.

Republicans have outspent Democrats in races in California's 22nd District, Iowa's 3rd District and Nebraska's 2nd District, according to Punchbowl.

In California's 45th District, Rep. Michelle, R-Calif., and her challenger Derek Tran, have spent a combined $23 million on ads in October alone. The race between Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., and George Whiteside in California's 27th District saw $20 million in ad spending last month, Punchbowl reported.

Michigan's 7th District came in at the third priciest with $19 million spent last month, with Republican Tom Barrett getting $9.2 million in support and Democrat Curtis Hertel receiving $9.8 million.

Republican ads have been targeting Democrats on transgender issues while Democrats have been attacking Republicans on abortion rights, Punchbowl said.