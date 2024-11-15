Border Czar Homan: 'Shock and Awe' on Day 1

Tom Homan said there will be "shock and awe" on day one of Donald Trump's presidency.

"I got three words for them: shock and awe," Homan, Trump's pick to be "border czar," said Thursday during an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumble show.

"Shock and awe."

Homan, acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director during the first Trump administration, was tapped earlier this week to be "border czar" during his second.

He told Donald Trump Jr. his plan to tighten the border and deport illegal migrants will decrease "alien crime" and migrant deaths at the same time.

"You're going to see us take this country back. And, look, like I said before, it isn't just about the deportation operation.

"This about saving the children and about securing the border. What's the results?" Homan asked.

"Less overdose deaths, less sex trafficking — for God's sake, one of the worst crimes around — less migrants dying."

He also said gangs like MS-13 will be taken "out," saying "my gang's bigger than your gang."

Homan also joked that he's taking a "pay cut" going back to government work.

"I can't wait to get started. I'm excited about coming back serving this country again.

"Took a huge pay cut. But my wife said, 'If you don't go back, we're going to get divorced, because I'm sick and tired of you waking up every day pissed off about you not being able to do anything,'" he said.