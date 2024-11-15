Migrants Racing to Cross US Border Before Trump Presidency

Human smugglers in Central and South America reportedly are encouraging migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Soon after taking office, Trump is expected to take action to secure the southern border and limit the number of migrants entering the country.

Among the anticipated moves by the second Trump administration is halting the use of a Biden administration app that allows people to apply for U.S. asylum while in Mexico and then cross legally when they have an appointment.

Smugglers are using online tools, such as WhatsApp, to tell migrants they need to move now if they want to enter the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

"There were four WhatsApp groups in which hundreds of migrants coordinated their departure on U.S. election day. As soon as Trump's victory became clear, messages spreading fear began to appear," Luis Villagrán, a Mexican migrant advocate, told the Journal.

The New York Post reported Thursday that an average of 300 migrants were crossing into Eagle Pass, Texas, every day and officials were preparing for the possibility of "mass" crossings before Trump takes office.

"People know the window is going to close, so I think the crap is going to hit the fan in December and January," one Border Patrol source told the Post.

The source added that agents were getting "hit hard" by smugglers bringing migrants across on dirt bikes.

"We're waiting to get those last-minute groups getting across the border before Trump gets in. It's picking up already," another border official said.

At least 80% of illegal migrants hire smugglers, according to a 2023 report by the Department of Homeland Security.

Migrant smuggling has generated an estimated $4 billion to $12 billion in annual revenue, joining drugs and extortion as a top income stream for Mexican cartels, The Washington Post reported.

After Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, The New York Times reported migrants were weighing whether to make the trek to the U.S. because the president-elect has campaigned on implementing the largest deportation effort in American history.