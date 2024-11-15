WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: migrants | smugglers | cross | u.s. | mexico | border | donald trump

Migrants Racing to Cross US Border Before Trump Presidency

By    |   Friday, 15 November 2024 09:30 AM EST

Human smugglers in Central and South America reportedly are encouraging migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Soon after taking office, Trump is expected to take action to secure the southern border and limit the number of migrants entering the country.

Among the anticipated moves by the second Trump administration is halting the use of a Biden administration app that allows people to apply for U.S. asylum while in Mexico and then cross legally when they have an appointment.

Smugglers are using online tools, such as WhatsApp, to tell migrants they need to move now if they want to enter the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

"There were four WhatsApp groups in which hundreds of migrants coordinated their departure on U.S. election day. As soon as Trump's victory became clear, messages spreading fear began to appear," Luis Villagrán, a Mexican migrant advocate, told the Journal.

The New York Post reported Thursday that an average of 300 migrants were crossing into Eagle Pass, Texas, every day and officials were preparing for the possibility of "mass" crossings before Trump takes office.

"People know the window is going to close, so I think the crap is going to hit the fan in December and January," one Border Patrol source told the Post.

The source added that agents were getting "hit hard" by smugglers bringing migrants across on dirt bikes.

"We're waiting to get those last-minute groups getting across the border before Trump gets in. It's picking up already," another border official said.

At least 80% of illegal migrants hire smugglers, according to a 2023 report by the Department of Homeland Security.

Migrant smuggling has generated an estimated $4 billion to $12 billion in annual revenue, joining drugs and extortion as a top income stream for Mexican cartels, The Washington Post reported.

After Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, The New York Times reported migrants were weighing whether to make the trek to the U.S. because the president-elect has campaigned on implementing the largest deportation effort in American history.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Human smugglers in Central and South America reportedly are encouraging migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.
migrants, smugglers, cross, u.s., mexico, border, donald trump, policies
350
2024-30-15
Friday, 15 November 2024 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved