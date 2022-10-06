House Candidates to Newsmax: 'National Shift' of Hispanics to GOP

Anna Paulina Luna and Monica De La Cruz, two Hispanic Republicans running for Congress in November, told Newsmax that a "national shift" is leading Hispanics to join the GOP.

During a Thursday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," the two outlined how they see the potential Republican inroads with the Hispanic community developing, as recent polls indicate the group is the most competitive it's been in nearly two decades.

"I think that it's more of a national shift — and you're going to see that among all demographics," Luna, running in Florida's 13th Congressional District, said of the Hispanic vote. "It's interesting because the Biden administration and the Democrats like to falsely brand Hispanics as only being Mexicans, and that's simply not the case.

"In the last couple months, you had Jill Biden literally referring to us breakfast tacos, you had most recently [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] calling us crop pickers," she continued, declaring that "after November, they'll be calling us Republicans."

Meanwhile, Texas 15th Congressional District candidate De La Cruz argued that Hispanics "believe in law and order" and support local law enforcement, including Border Patrol agents. She also stressed that many Border Patrol agents come from her district.

"Border Patrol agents — they're friends, they're family, they're neighbors. They're the ones on the front line protecting our communities," De La Cruz stressed. "That's just one thing Democrats are ignoring. They think all Hispanics want an open border, and that's just simply not true.

"The Democratic Party just doesn't care about what's important to Hispanics. That's why the people in South Texas and Hispanics all over the nation are not just walking away, ... but they're running away by the thousands," she added.

Luna is running against Democrat candidate Eric Lynn in the upcoming midterm elections, a race she is favored to win after redistricting. According to FiveThirtyEight, Florida's 13th Congressional District has a 12-point partisan lean.

De La Cruz has a tougher battle in Texas' 15th Congressional District — a newly-allotted district with an even partisan voting index. She is facing Democrat Michelle Vallejo.

