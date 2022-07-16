Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Focus on Hispanics, Early Voting in 2024

Political consultant Dick Morris said President Donald Trump will focus heavily on getting the Hispanic vote in 2024 and work to secure early voting like Democrats did in 2020.

"One of the groups that we're particularly aiming at are Hispanics," Morris, the author of the new book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax’s "American Agenda."

"Trump actually carries the Hispanic vote in the polling that we're doing now, carries it, wins it having lost it 60-40 in the last election. But Hispanics are patriots, and they came here because they wanted to be here. And they saw that this country was going to hell the same way the countries they fled had gone to hell," Morris added.

"They knew this was their last stop on the search for freedom and opportunity, so they're determined not to let this country go the way of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and the other countries that they fled — and that's a key element. We flip the Latinos from being a core Democratic constituency to being a core Republican constituency, that's huge. And only Donald Trump can do that.

'He's the one that brought them; he's the one that's articulated the patriotism. And this fantasy that other candidates can do it is absurd."

Morris, who earlier this week told Newsmax that Trump would run for reelection, also laid out the former president's new campaign strategy.

"This is an entirely new electorate. The turnout has increased by 50% since 2000 even though the population has gone up by 20. They're scraping the bottom of the barrel for new voters. So you're getting voters who are apathetic, uninformed, uninterested, don't give a damn, generally don't vote.

"But if you bring the ballot to their door and lend them a pen and you give them a paper and you ask for photo ID, they'll vote. And that's the way the Democratic Party got 15 million more votes in this election than in the last one. Republicans worked like crazy to get out and motivate informed, intelligent voters. And we got 11 million more, but they got 15 million more of the uninformed, apathetic voters. ... We are going to get every one of our couch potatoes to vote. Instead of protesting early voting, we will win it every single day. We will change our whole focus from only working on Election Day to working throughout September and October to win that vote each day."

Getting voters to back Trump, he added, will be easy because of his experience as president.

"Donald Trump is a hybrid, like a Toyota car," Morris told Newsmax.

"He is half incumbent and half challenger. And in that role as a challenger, he'll go against Biden and the Democrats and explain all their failures.

"But then when they come back at him and say, 'How do we know you'll do any better?' he can come back as the half incumbent and say, ‘I did. I did better on all these things. The border was secure, crime was low, there was no inflation, and the Russians didn't invade Europe. They were intimidated. And that's how it'll be again.’ Trump is the only guy who can say that," he added.