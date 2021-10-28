Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Dems' Spending 'Disarray' Creates Questions on Power

The "disarray" among Democrats over the multitrillion-dollar spending package raises questions over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., controls her chamber or whether Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is running things, Rep. Andrew Clyde said on Newsmax Thursday.

"There's talk that Nancy Pelosi will bring this bill to the House floor and dare the progressives to vote against it," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has tried to "smooth things over" but that isn't working well either, said Clyde.

"Somebody whose approval ratings are under 40% doesn't have a whole lot of sway, especially with the Progressive Caucus," said Clyde. "Things are just a big question mark here on Capitol Hill, and I personally hope that the Progressives stay strong in their stance and this thing fails because this is not good for the country."

Several of Biden's election promises now seem to be removed from the spending package, but the one thing that does remain is "lots of taxes" and a "doubling of the size of the Internal Revenue Service," Clyde continued.

"If that's not a wake-up call for America, what is?" he said. "That is something we absolutely cannot allow to happen. Otherwise, Americans will have the Internal Revenue Service spying on about everything they're doing. Any person that spends more than $28 a day accumulates over $10,000 in expenditures in a year would be subject to the spying of the IRS and that's absolutely unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is still hanging about, but Clyde said he doesn't want that to pass either.

"This infrastructure package is 9% infrastructure, so I don't know how we really call a bill infrastructure that is only 9% infrastructure," he said. "The rest of it is social spending ... it's Big Government socialism is what this bill is."

