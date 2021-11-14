Doug Collins: Hillary Started Russia Hoax to Cover Her Email Scandal

The FBI's investigation into links between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia started because his challenger, Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton, was trying to cover up for her email scandal, former Georgia congressman Doug Collins said Sunday.

"It was a Clinton cover-up of her emails and her blatant disregard of the law in keeping classified e-mails on a private server," Collins, a Republican, said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "Then she had her perfect pawn (former FBI Director) James Comey, go out and say that no reasonable prosecutor would ever prosecute this."

Collins said he examines the whole controversy in his new book, "The Clock and the Calendar," which comes out Tuesday.

Meanwhile, special counsel John Durham, who is investigating the roots of the investigation, is proving that what Republicans were saying about the Russia investigation being based on a hoax is correct, said Collins.

"You even have the Washington Post this week correcting stories," said Collins. "Let me add one thing in the story that I didn't see corrected. How about saying 'I'm sorry Donald Trump, that we lied and took false information and tried to tear you down?' That's one thing I did not see and that's the one thing I think that's coming from the Durham investigation."

Several entities should be concerned about Durham's investigation, said Collins, listing Comey, the FBI, former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper should also be concerned, said Collins, as "they were the ones that briefed (President Barack) Obama about the plot from Hillary Clinton to paint Donald Trump with Russia. There needs to be accountability."

The former congressman also discussed Georgia's race for the Senate. He left Congress in 2020 to run for the seat and lost his bid, and now, for 2022, Trump-backed Herschel Walker is seeking the seat as a Republican.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is an "enabler to a failed administration," said Collins, and he thinks the senator will lose.

"You have some great candidates, (including) Herschel Walker, but the bottom line is whoever wins on our side will beat Raphael Warnock because the Senate has to flip back," said Collins, adding that he thinks there will be a fair election and Republicans will win.