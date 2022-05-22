Sen. Johnson: Sussmann Trial Laying Out Clinton Campaign Corruption

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says revelations coming out of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann's federal trial are laying out the level of corruption the FBI, Department of Justice and news media were involved in regarding the solicitation of a Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

"We've known for quite some time that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for the Steele dossier," Johnson told John Catsimatidis on his WABC radio show, "The Cats Roundtable."

"But now we are finding out that the whole Alfa Bank hoax … was all made up."

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager, last week told jurors she "agreed" to provide to the media a since-debunked claim of a Trump campaign/Kremlin-Alfa Bank link.

"They used individuals who had contracts with our Defense Department to mine this data and develop some kind of inference that Trump was colluding with Russia so that they could report that to the FBI [which could then] … report that to the American public as an October surprise," Johnson said.

"The fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign manufactured this entire Russian collusion hoax and the FBI … concluded that this is preposterous — it's BS … And yet they set up the Mueller probe​."

"The U.S. government's law enforcement agencies knew the Clinton campaign was up to this, and yet they put America through this … four-year political turmoil, which is all based on a lie developed by Hillary Clinton​," he added.

He later said the trial should alert Americans and be marked as an inflection point for the United States.

Sussmann is on trial for lying to the FBI in Sept. 2016.

Special Counsel John Durham's prosecutors say Sussmann denied he worked on behalf of the Clinton campaign or tech executive Rodney Joffe when he met with then-FBI general counsel James Baker and delivered data that purportedly exhibited a connection between the Trump campaign and Alfa Bank.