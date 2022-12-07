Walker Concedes After 'Heck of a Fight'

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker thanked supporters, staff, and God in his concession speech Tuesday night following his loss to Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"I want to thank all of you as well, because we've had a tough journey, have we not? But one of the things I said when they called the race, I said the numbers doesn't look like they're going to add up,” Walker said to supporters at Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame after his loss was projected, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

"There's no excuses in life, and I’m not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight."

He added, "But one of the things I want to tell you is you never stop dreaming. I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any you to stop believing in America.

"I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them."

Walker said that, "I told someone this the other day — guys, I've done a lot of stuff. You talk about Heisman Trophies, talk about all the athletic awards, business awards I've won. But the best thing I've ever done in my whole entire life is run for this Senate seat right here."

He went on to say that "you can't blame no one” for his loss “because I want you to continue to believe in this country and believe in our elected officials and most of all, stay together."