Herschel Walker: Biden Is the Threat to Democracy

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday said that President Joe Biden's presence in the White House is the “biggest threat to democracy,” The Hill reported.

Walker, who is in a tight race against his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, told Fox News Sunday that “when you have a president talking about the biggest threat to democracy, it [seems to be] electing a Republican. But I want everyone that is listening to me [to know that] the biggest threat to democracy is to have him at the White House.”

Walker also said that Warnock's voting record on the Keystone pipeline and “putting men in women’s sports” are also threats to democracy.

Walker stressed that the biggest threat to democracy is having "the people that — the Democrats right now leading this country, because they seem to be taking this country in the wrong direction. And I think America sees that and they know that,” Walker said.

A poll released last week by Emerson College Polling and The Hill showed that the race continues to be tight, with Warnock ahead by only 2 percentage points.