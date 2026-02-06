WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: harvard | trump | hegseth | ivy league

Pentagon Ends Training, Fellowships With Harvard

Friday, 06 February 2026 07:38 PM EST

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said late on Friday his department was ending all military training, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University in what marks the Trump administration's escalation against the Ivy League school.

"The @DeptWar is formally ending ALL Professional Military Education, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University," Hegseth said in a statement on social media website X, labeling Harvard as "woke."

President Donald Trump's administration has cracked down on top U.S. universities, including Harvard, over a range of issues such as pro-Palestinian protests against U.S. ally Israel's assault on Gaza, diversity programs, transgender policies and climate initiatives.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about free speech, academic freedom and due process.

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The university has previously sued the Trump administration over the government's attempt to freeze federal funding for the university.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said late on Friday his department was ending all military training, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University in what marks the Trump administration's escalation against the Ivy League school."The DeptWar is formally ending...
harvard, trump, hegseth, ivy league
142
2026-38-06
Friday, 06 February 2026 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved