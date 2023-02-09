Harshbarger to Newsmax: AT&T, DirecTV Must Answer for Censorship

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that AT&T's decision to drop the network reminds her of dealing with the government as a pharmacist.

"I've been a pharmacist for over 30 years, and we've seen a lot of vertical integration going on. So we called the FTC [Federal Trade Commission] and said 'Why are you allowing this to happen, with, for example with PDNs [Pharmacy Data Networks]?'" Harshbarger said on "John Bachman Now."

"It's the same way in so many markets in this country. It's no different. They are discriminating against Newsmax and you have the collusion ... I mean AT&T, DirecTV ... these people are going to have to answer hard questions."

Harshbarger, a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, said AT&T and DirecTV executives need to answer questions about their actions.

"Freedom of speech, right now, is under attack," she said. "For you [Newsmax] not to get the contracts you deserve, the contracts you had, there's something gone wrong with that."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost it in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax, of all cable news channels, should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And all of those channels get license fees.

