Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump in Michigan by 3 percentage points, according to a poll released Friday by the Detroit Free Press/EPIC-MRA.

The survey of 600 likely voters, taken Oct. 25-27, was the final one conducted for the news outlet ahead of Tuesday's election and had a plus or minus 4-point margin of error.

Harris' support grew by 3 percentage points since August, while Trump's fell by 1 point. It was the first time since last November Democrats held a lead in the presidential race.

The poll also showed:

Harris' support among Black voters jumped by 18 points since August. She leads Trump among that bloc 87%-5%.

Trump leads Harris among men, 48%-42%, though Harris' support among women grew 5 points from August, 53%-42%.

30% said inflation was the biggest issue behind their motivation to vote.

Trump got higher marks on which candidate was better able to end the war, 53%-39%, securing the southern border, 59%-36%, and ending hostilities in the Middle East, 48%-36%. Harris was seen as better able to protect abortion rights, 64%-23%, and protect Medicare and Social Security benefits, 52%-39%.

Harris' support among voters age 18 to 24 was higher than Trump's, 50%-39%.