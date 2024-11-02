Harris Overtakes Trump on Betting Site

Vice President Kamala Harris has overtaken former President Donald Trump on the betting exchange PredictIt.

On Saturday, Newsweek reported that Harris overtook Trump by one point on Friday on the betting site PredictIt.

As of Saturday, Harris leads Trump on the site 53¢ to 52¢ for the "latest yes price," an affirmative to who bettors believe will win the election as opposed to a no, who they don't think will win.

However, on other betting exchanges such as Kalshi and Polymarket, Trump still holds a sizeable lead over Harris. Since early October, Trump appeared to be gaining momentum in the two betting markets over Harris. But, as of this, Trump's momentum shifted downward, moving him closer to Harris.