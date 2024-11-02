WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2024 | election | harris | trump | betting | odds

Harris Overtakes Trump on Betting Site

By    |   Saturday, 02 November 2024 11:37 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris has overtaken former President Donald Trump on the betting exchange PredictIt.

On Saturday, Newsweek reported that Harris overtook Trump by one point on Friday on the betting site PredictIt

As of Saturday, Harris leads Trump on the site 53¢ to 52¢ for the "latest yes price," an affirmative to who bettors believe will win the election as opposed to a no, who they don't think will win.

However, on other betting exchanges such as Kalshi and Polymarket, Trump still holds a sizeable lead over Harris. Since early October, Trump appeared to be gaining momentum in the two betting markets over Harris. But, as of this, Trump's momentum shifted downward, moving him closer to Harris.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris has overtaken former President Donald Trump on the betting exchange PredictIt.
2024, election, harris, trump, betting, odds
120
2024-37-02
Saturday, 02 November 2024 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved