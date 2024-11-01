State of the Race: How Battleground Polls See Trump-Harris

With Election Day just four days away, the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris couldn't be closer.

Most political analysts believe seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — will decide who occupies the White House the next four years.

Here is a breakdown of recent polling results for each state.

Arizona: Trump appears to be polling well in a state he lost by just 10,457 votes to Joe Biden in 2020 but won in 2016. A Noble Predictive Insights poll released Friday showed Trump with a 48%-47% lead. The final On Point/Red Eagle Politics/SoCal Strategies poll shows Trump ahead 50%-49%.

Georgia: An AtlasIntel poll released Thursday showed Trump with a 48.8%-47.2% lead. A CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday showed Trump with a 48%-47% lead, but a Rasmussen Reports poll released the same day showed Trump with a 51%-46% advantage.

Michigan: A Marist poll released Friday shows the race tightening, with Harris ahead 51%-48%. In its September poll, Harris was ahead 52%-47%. In the final Detroit Free Press poll released Friday, Harris is ahead 48%-45%.

Nevada: A Susquehanna poll released Friday showed Trump ahead 50.2%-44.2%. An Emerson College poll released Friday shows Harris ahead 48%-47%.

North Carolina: A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday showed Trump ahead 48%-47%. An AtlasIntel poll released Thursday showed Trump ahead 50.7%-46.7%, outside of the poll's margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Pennsylvania: In a state believed by many as a must-win to take the White House, the final On Point/Red Eagle Politics/SoCal Strategies poll showed Harris with a 50%-48% lead. A USA Today/Suffolk College poll released Friday showed the candidates tied at 49% each, and a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday showed the candidates tied at 48% each.

Wisconsin: A Marist poll released Friday showed Harris ahead 50%-48%. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday showed Harris ahead 48%-47%.