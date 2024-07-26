Rasmussen Poll: 53 Percent Say Biden Should Resign

A majority of voters said President Joe Biden should immediately resign from office after having ended his reelection campaign, Rasmussen Reports found.

The 81-year-old Biden announced Sunday that he no longer would be seeking reelection. Support for the president had plummeted after his disastrous debate performance in which he appeared to be lost and unintelligible at times.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey found that 76% of likely voters said they approve of Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign. That includes 53% who said they strongly approve.

Soon after Biden's announcement that he was ending his campaign, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said: "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately."

A total of 52% of voters said they agree with Johnson's statement, including 36% who said they strongly agree. A total of 44% said they disagree with the speaker's comment that Biden resign "immediately," including 31% who said they strongly disagree.

Among political parties, 73% of Republicans said they agree with Johnson's statement that Biden should resign "immediately," as do 30% of Democrats and 56% of unaffiliated voters.

Rasmussen asked survey participants, "Will Joe Biden be remembered by most Americans as a great president, a good president, a bad president, or the worst president ever?"

The most common answer, with 29%, was respondents saying Biden will be remembered by most Americans as the worst president ever.

Another 21% said Biden will be remembered as a bad president, 22% said he'll be remembered as a great president, and 24% said he'll be remembered as a good president.

Among Republicans, 52% said Biden will be remembered as the worst president ever, same as 30% of unaffiliated voters and 7% of Democrats.

Among Democrats, 79% said Biden will be remembered as a great (41%) or good (38%) president.

Majorities of every political category — 84% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans and 72% of unaffiliated voters — said they approve of Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted July 22-24 among 1,074 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.