Harris Blames Trump for Country 'Being on the Wrong Track'

By    |   Wednesday, 16 October 2024 08:22 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris blamed former President Donald Trump for the country's woes over the past 3 1/2 years during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Wednesday.

In her first sit-down interview with a Fox News reporter, Harris provided lengthy, sometimes tense answers with little substance in an effort to challenge Baier's line of questioning.

Baier reminded Harris that 79% of the American public feel the country is on the wrong track.

"If it's on the wrong track, that track follows 3 1/2 years of you being vice president and [Joe] Biden being president. Why are they saying that, if you are turning the page? You have been in office for 3 1/2 years," he said.

Harris replied, "And Donald Trump has been running for office since."

When Baier reminded the vice president that she was the individual who has been holding an office of government authority, Harris replied, "Come on, you and I both know what I'm talking about."

Baier pressed further, "I actually don't. What are you talking about?"

Following a brief exchange over who actually was in power the past three years, Harris said of Trump, "But, listen, over the last decade, it is clear to me and certainly the Republicans who are on stage with me ... that he is dangerous, and that people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader who spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances and it being about him instead of the American people."

The conversation then shifted to Biden's mental state. Baier pushed Harris to explain why she never spoke up about the president's apparent cognitive decline. Rather than answer the question, the vice president pivoted to concerns the country should have about Trump.

"I think the American people have a concern about Donald Trump, which is why the people who know him best, including leaders of our national security community, have all spoken out. Even people who worked for him in the Oval Office and worked with him in the Situation Room and have said he is unfit and dangerous and should never be president of the United States again, including his former vice president, which is why the job was open for him to choose another running mate. So that is a fact. That is a fact."

Commenting on the interview, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Harris' performance "a train wreck," adding the vice president "was angry, defensive, and once again abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


