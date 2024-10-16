Marc Lotter to Newsmax: Harris Needs More Than 'Canned Points' for Interview

Marc Lotter, who served as special assistant to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that when Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with Fox News' Bret Baier on Wednesday night, she's going to need more than "canned talking points" to get through the interview.

"I expect it to be a tough interview," Lotter said during a Wednesday morning appearance on "Wake Up America."

"Look, Bret Baier is a journalist through and through. He plays it right down the middle, and he's going to be tough," Lotter continued. "He's going to ask her very difficult questions. He's done the same thing to Donald Trump, too. And so this is not going to be an easy interview for her. She's not going to be able to come with just her canned talking points. And I really, really hope that if she says, 'I'm from a middle class family,' that Bret Baier is going to remove his glasses, put his hand on his nose like he often does, and just shake his head because that's not going to go well."

Lotter also pushed back on "60 Minutes" anchor Chris Wallace's comments that Trump is scared to debate Harris again and is running a Biden-esque basement campaign this cycle.

"It really is [absurd], but it shows you that the corporate legacy media, they view everything through the lens of them," he said. "He's [Trump] viewing it through the lens of the people. He's going to where they are, whether it is rallies, whether it is doing, say, nontraditional interviews and podcasts, things like that, he's going to see them. He's just not doing it the way they [legacy media] want it to be done via debates and via like '60 Minutes.' But Chris Wallace was right: If Donald Trump appears on a debate stage, appears on '60 Minutes,' the audience doubles because people want to see Donald Trump."

As for Harris' interview on Fox, Lotter said that he doesn't expect it to move the needle much in the Democrat presidential nominee's favor.

"I think it's a very small percentage of people who haven't made up their minds yet, and I think it may be 3% or so, but if you haven't made up your mind, there's a reason for that," he said.

"I think it's because people are saying, 'OK, Kamala, I'll give you a chance to prove to me you can fix the economy, lower prices, secure the border. I don't like the way he tweets. I don't like what he says, but I can't afford not to give me a reason.'" he continued. "She hasn't been able to do so, and I don't think she'll be able to tonight. So, my guess is if there's 3% out there that's still undecided, two out of the three break for Donald Trump."

