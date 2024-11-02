Harris Playing Both Sides of Hamas-Israel in Ads

The campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris is running commercials with vastly different messages on the Israel-Hamas war, depending on which swing state the ad appears, CNN reported on Saturday.

With the election three days away, both candidates are trying to appeal to the thin swath of undecided voters as well as motivating voter turnout among key constituents.

Winning the critical battleground states may come down to who can best finesse hot-button issues. In Harris' case, the question of how to deal with Israel has been met with wildly different tactics depending on the state and its demographics.

In Michigan, home to the country's largest population of Arab Americans, Harris has been running an ad in which she says, "What has happened in Gaza, over the past nine months is devastating. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent."

In Pennsylvania, Harris has been running an ad in which she says, "Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7."