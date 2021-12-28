Greta Thunberg Slams Biden Over Climate Policy, Says He Is No Leader

Greta Thunberg harshly criticized President Joe Biden’s policy on the climate, telling The Washington Post in an interview that it’s "strange" he’s considered a leader in the movement.

When asked by the Post if she is inspired by any world leaders, and specifically "by President Biden," the Swedish teenager who became popular for chastising United Nations officials for a lack of focus on climate change replied, "If you call him a leader I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what his administration is doing."

Thunberg added that the "U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure," stressing, "It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency."

She continued, "People ask us, ‘What do you want?’ ‘What do you want politicians to do?’ And we say, 'First of all, we have to actually understand what is the emergency.'"

Thunberg emphasized that lack of knowledge on climate change on the part of world leaders further complicates solving the problem, noting that "in Sweden, we ignore — we don’t even count or include more than two-thirds of our actual emissions.

"How can we solve a crisis if we ignore more than two-thirds of it? So it’s all about the narrative. It’s all about, What are we actually trying to solve?"

Last month, Thunberg slammed this year's COP26 in Glasgow as "a PR event" and accused world leaders of "greenwashing," according to Axios.

Axios also pointed out that the Biden administration set out ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but the president’s main tool for meeting these goals is floundering in Congress, putting them in doubt.

A large part of that reason is that Biden has been combating a sharp rise in gas prices connected to the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which has led the president to call for a temporary increase in global oil production.

In March, Thunberg also criticized the Biden administration, urging it to "treat the climate crisis like a crisis." The Hill reported.

"They have said themselves that this is an existential threat, and they’d better treat it accordingly, which they are not," she added. "They are just treating the climate crisis as [if] it were a political topic among other topics."