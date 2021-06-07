Teenage Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg Back With New Video

The Swedish teenager who became popular for chastising United Nations officials for a lack of focus on climate change is back with a new video criticizing man’s relationship with nature for the left leaning NowThis News, the Daily Wire reported Monday.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, now 18, offered to “connect the dots” for viewers as to how climate change, farming, deforestation, and other factors are related to the spread of disease like the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our relationship with nature is broken,” Thunberg said in her new video from May, “The climate crisis, ecological crisis, and health crisis are all interlinked. If we do not change, we are f***ed.”

Thunberg said that 75 percent of all diseases come from animals (to humans) because of the way we farm and destroy their natural habitats.

“We are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over (to humans),” she said in the video.

She also took issue with livestock being raised for food, saying that they “have feelings too,” and “plan for the future” like their human counterparts.

“Those with the most power, have the most responsibility,” she said. “What will you do?”

Thunberg launched herself into the public debate on climate change in 2019 at the age of 16 by passionately decrying the United Nations Climate Conference efforts to only reduce what she sees as a threat to humanity’s very existence.

“How dare you! I should not be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" she famously scolded the adult United Nations conference members during her address, the Daily Wire reported at the time.

Thunberg is the child of stage parents Malena Ernman, an opera singer and entertainer, and actor Svante Thunberg, who is related to the late scientist Svante Arrhenius, creator of the greenhouse effect model and winner of a Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1903, according to a profile of Thunberg by the BBC in 2020.

According to the article, Thunberg has the developmental disorder known as Asperger’s syndrome, which she told the news outlet makes her different like a “superpower.”

“When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go,” Thunberg said in a 2019 Twitter post. “And then you know you’re winning! I have Asperger’s and that means I am sometimes a bit different from the norm. And - given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.”

The teen founded the “Fridays for Future” movement in 2018 to fight climate change and was named Time Person of the Year in 2019, according to Britannica.com.