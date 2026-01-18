Rep. Mike Turner: 'No Authority' to Take Greenland by Force

While Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, acknowledges "there's a national security issue with respect to Greenland," he said there are also issues of checks and balances and limits on President Donald Trump's authority to act without congressional approval.

"The president's not wrong that there's a national security issue with respect to Greenland," Turner, a key member of the Gang of Eight as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"There are national security issues there in the Arctic itself and with respect to Greenland.

"But there certainly is no authority that the president has to use military force to seize territory from a NATO country. And certainly this is problematic that the president has made this statement and has caused, you know, tension among the alliance."

Trump has argued NATO needs the U.S. for defense and the U.S. needs Greenland to support NATO, particularly with Russian and Chinese assets encircling the Arctic regions.

"Even if he is found to have tariff authority, I don't believe he has the ability to impose tariffs for the purposes of compelling other nations to sell the United States land for the purposes of us expanding," Turner told host Margaret Brennan.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on Trump's authority to impose tariffs to rebalance global trade and leverage U.S. interests toward peace and ending wars worldwide.

"The president can continue the issue of engagement, but presidential want doesn't translate into presidential authority," Turner said.

The issue of Greenland is not a new one for Trump or the U.S. historically, though, he admitted.

"You know, five times the United States has had a discussion about Greenland," he told Brennan. "All the way back to the 1800s. Four times in the 1900s. And, you know, the president's raised it twice.

"We have a 1951 defense agreement with respect to a presence that we have a military presence there.

"Ultimately, it will be up to the people of Greenland and not Congress or even Trump.

"You know, America still is for democracy," he said. "America still is for self-determination of people, for sovereignty of other nations. And that's certainly our basic principles and values.

"And I think certainly Greenland, and the Greenlanders, need to, you know, decide their future and their outcome. I think this is more of an issue of asking them to join us, as opposed to art of the deal."

"The Art of the Deal" is homage to Trump's book on business, leveraging, and deal-making.

"If we're talking about Greenland, you know, this is not art of the deal," Turner concluded. "This is more the dating game. I mean we need to be more on, you know, how we would be a partner, not more how we would be compulsory.

"And this certainly isn't the type of language that someone should be using and trying to ask someone to join you in a partnership."